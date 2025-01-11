ETV Bharat / international

US: Biden Administration Impose Sanctions Against Russian Energy Sector, Two Indian Companies Name Listed

President Joe Biden listens during a briefing regarding the federal response to the spread of wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: The outgoing Biden administration on Friday slapped sanctions on two Indian companies for allegedly violating the American sanctions on Russia by involving in the transportation of LNG from the warring country.

The two Indian companies Skyhart Management Services and Avision Management Services have been slapped with sanctions, said the long list of individuals and companies that have been imposed with fresh sanctions for violating the Russian sanctions.

“The United States is imposing sanctions today on more than 200 entities and individuals involved in Russia’s energy sector and identifying more than 180 vessels as blocked property.

This wide-ranging, robust action will further constrain revenues from Russia's energy resources and degrade Putin’s ability to fund his illegal war against Ukraine,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.

“Of these targets, the Department of State is sanctioning nearly 80 entities and individuals, including those engaged in the active production and export of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia.

Others include those attempting to expand Russia’s oil production capacity; those providing support to the US-sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project; those involved in Russia’s metals and mining sector; and senior officials of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom,” he said.

Blinken said the Department of the Treasury is concurrently sanctioning more than 150 entities and individuals, including major Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, Russian insurance companies, and shadow fleet vessels.

“Treasury is also identifying the energy sector of the Russian Federation, which restricts further Putin’s ability to generate revenue and fund Russia’s malign conduct.

Treasury also issued a new determination prohibiting the provision of certain services to persons in the Russian Federation, thereby cutting off Russia’s access to US services related to the extraction and production of crude oil and other petroleum products,” he said.

The United Kingdom joins the US today in targeting the Russian energy sector as we continue to use all available tools together with G7 and other like-minded partners to curb Russia’s ability to fund its illegal war against Ukraine, Blinken said.

Skyhart "is an India-based entity that became the operator of US-designated LNG carrier MULAN (IMO 9864837) shortly before it loaded LNG from US-designated LLC ARCTIC LNG 2”, the State Department said.