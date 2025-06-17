US: Houston Celebrates International Day Of Yoga With Citywide Events

Houston: From city parks to community centres and virtual spaces, Houstonians are embracing mindfulness in motion as they observe the 11th International Day of Yoga with over 50 events across the Greater Houston area.

Organised by the Consulate General of India in Houston, in partnership with India House and several other supporting organisations, the events, which kicked off on Jun 14 and will conclude on Jun 30, feature sunrise yoga sessions, workshops, and virtual classes for all ages and abilities.

Underscoring yoga's global appeal, Consul General D C Manjunath said, “Yoga transcends borders and faiths. It is India’s gift to global health and spiritual harmony.”

“Yoga brings balance not just to the body, but to our communities,” he said, urging all Houstonians to take part in the celebrations. The main event on Jun 20 at India House from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm (local time) will feature Padma Bhushan Dr David Frawley (Pandit Vamadeva Shastri) leading a special pranayama and meditation session. The event is free and open to all.

The UN's 2025 theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” aligns with Houston's diverse community. A lineup of activities -- from 5K yoga walks and senior chair yoga to youth programs and sessions tailored for differently-abled individuals -- is being organised to mark Yoga Day.

Events include a kickoff at Houston City Hall on June 18; sunrise yoga sessions at George Bush Park, Sugar Land, and Katy on June 21; sunset yoga events in Baytown, with closing ceremonies at ISKCON and Pearland on June 22. Specialised sessions cover yoga for diabetes, arthritis, autism, and chair yoga for seniors, with daily Zoom classes extending into July.