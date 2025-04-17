ETV Bharat / international

US Homeland Security Department Threatens To Revoke Harvard's Ability To Enrol Foreign Students

People walk between buildings on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge. - File image ( AP )

New York: The US Department of Homeland Security has threatened to revoke Harvard University's ability to enrol foreign students if it fails to provide by April 30 records on its international student visa holders' "illegal and violent" activities.

It also cancelled grants totalling more than USD 2.7 million to Harvard University.

The latest action from the Trump administration against Harvard comes on the heels of a USD 2.2 billion federal funding freeze because the university rejected a list of demands. The administration also proposed the revocation of the university's tax-exempt status over its radical ideology.

"Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation of two DHS grants totalling over $2.7 million to Harvard University, declaring it unfit to be entrusted with taxpayer dollars," the DHS said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary also wrote a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard’s foreign student visa holders’ illegal and violent activities by April 30, 2025, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification," it said.

“Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security,” said Secretary Noem.