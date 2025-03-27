ETV Bharat / international

US General Stresses Bangladesh Military's Importance For Regional Security

Dhaka: The United States has expressed its interest to equip the Bangladesh Army with its military hardware, taking into account its importance for regional security as US Army's deputy commanding general for the Pacific made a 24-hour visit to Dhaka, officials said.

In a brief statement issued late on Tuesday, the US embassy said that during his visit, Lieutenant General Joel 'JB' Vowell met with his Bangladesh armed forces counterparts, reinforcing the US Army's commitment to a strong relationship with the Bangladesh Army.

It said they highlighted "shared security interests and ongoing collaboration" as part of which they discussed "potential acquisition of US-origin equipment to enhance interoperability and capabilities".

Vowell appreciated the professionalism of the Bangladesh military. The state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), meanwhile, said the US general acknowledged Bangladesh Army's ongoing support to domestic security, particularly in light of other demands such as disaster response.

"During his visit, Lt Gen Vowell engaged in high-level discussions with senior officials of the Bangladesh armed forces, including Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman," BSS reported.