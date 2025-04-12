ETV Bharat / international

US Exempts Smartphones, Computers From Global Trump Tariffs

Washington: The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its punishing "reciprocal" tariffs -- lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high-tech products.

The exemptions, published late Friday in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office, cover various electronic goods including smartphones and components entering the United States from China, which are currently subject to a staggering additional 145 percent tariff.

Semiconductors are also excluded from the "baseline" 10-percent tariff on most US trading partners and the added 125-percent levy on China.

The exclusions narrow the range of sweeping 10-percent levies announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month, and the punishing additional rate on goods from China.