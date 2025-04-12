ETV Bharat / international

US Exempts Smartphones, Computers From Global Trump Tariffs

The Trump administration says electronics like smartphones and laptops will be excluded from 'reciprocal' tariffs.

The Trump administration says electronics like smartphones and laptops will be excluded from 'reciprocal' tariffs.
File Photo: Donald Trump (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : April 12, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Washington: The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its punishing "reciprocal" tariffs -- lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high-tech products.

The exemptions, published late Friday in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office, cover various electronic goods including smartphones and components entering the United States from China, which are currently subject to a staggering additional 145 percent tariff.

Semiconductors are also excluded from the "baseline" 10-percent tariff on most US trading partners and the added 125-percent levy on China.

The exclusions narrow the range of sweeping 10-percent levies announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month, and the punishing additional rate on goods from China.

Trump has targeted China especially with his "reciprocal tariffs" meant to address practices Washington deemed unfair, most recently introducing a new 125-percent tariff on goods from the world's second-biggest economy that took effect this week.

The rate piled atop an earlier 20-percent levy Trump imposed over China's alleged role in fentanyl supply chains, and other existing tariffs from previous administrations -- taking the full figure to at least 145 percent for many products.

Many of the exempted products, including hard drives and computer processors, generally are not made in America.

While Trump has referred to tariffs as a way to bring manufacturing back to the United States, it will likely take years to ramp up domestic manufacturing.

Washington: The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its punishing "reciprocal" tariffs -- lessening the cost impact on American consumers for a host of popular high-tech products.

The exemptions, published late Friday in a notice by the US Customs and Border Protection office, cover various electronic goods including smartphones and components entering the United States from China, which are currently subject to a staggering additional 145 percent tariff.

Semiconductors are also excluded from the "baseline" 10-percent tariff on most US trading partners and the added 125-percent levy on China.

The exclusions narrow the range of sweeping 10-percent levies announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month, and the punishing additional rate on goods from China.

Trump has targeted China especially with his "reciprocal tariffs" meant to address practices Washington deemed unfair, most recently introducing a new 125-percent tariff on goods from the world's second-biggest economy that took effect this week.

The rate piled atop an earlier 20-percent levy Trump imposed over China's alleged role in fentanyl supply chains, and other existing tariffs from previous administrations -- taking the full figure to at least 145 percent for many products.

Many of the exempted products, including hard drives and computer processors, generally are not made in America.

While Trump has referred to tariffs as a way to bring manufacturing back to the United States, it will likely take years to ramp up domestic manufacturing.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US TARIFFS ON ELECTRONICSTRUMP EXEMPTS ELECTRONICS TARIFFS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.