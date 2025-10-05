ETV Bharat / international

US Envoys Head To Mideast As Trump Warns Hamas Against Peace Deal Delay

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House before signing an executive order regarding childhood cancer and the use of AI, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: Donald Trump's son-in-law and a senior envoy were heading to Egypt Saturday to finalize hostage release details, as the US president warned he would "not tolerate delay" by Hamas in implementing a peace plan with Israel.

A White House official confirmed to AFP that Jared Kushner and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are traveling to the region to address the finalization of details on the release of hostages and to discuss the deal pushed by the US president to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform late Saturday afternoon that Israel had agreed to an initial line of withdrawal in Gaza and that the information had been shared with Hamas.

"When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal," he posted, alongside a map of the proposed line. The Palestinian militant group on Friday reacted positively to Trump's plan that would end two years of war, saying it was ready to release all hostages and discuss details on the deal.

Trump in turn called on Israel to "immediately" halt its bombings of the war-ravaged territory, although Washington's chief ally in the region said Saturday its troops were still operating in Gaza. Hours later, the enclave's civil defense agency said at least 57 people have been killed since dawn in Israeli strikes, including 40 in Gaza City alone.