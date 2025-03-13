ETV Bharat / international

US Envoys Head To Moscow For Ukraine Ceasefire Talks

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov as he visits military headquarters in the Kursk region of Russia. ( AP )

Washington: President Donald Trump expressed optimism Wednesday that US negotiators headed to Moscow could secure a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, with officials saying the United States wants Russia to agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities.

The Kremlin said it was awaiting details of a US-Ukrainian proposal agreed on this week and gave no indication of its readiness to stop fighting that has left tens of thousands dead in the past three years.

President Vladimir Putin visited Russian troops who have made gains against Ukrainian forces battling to keep Russian territory seized in an offensive last year.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready to embrace a deal, and the United States had indicated it would issue a "strong" response if Putin refused an accord.

"People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin.

The White House said that Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, a mediator in the Gaza and Ukraine wars, would be in Moscow this week.

Trump on Wednesday did not mention whether he would speak with Putin, but added that there had been "positive messages" from Moscow, saying: "I hope he's going to have a ceasefire."

'Horrible bloodbath'

Trump said that if the fighting could be halted, "I think that would be 80 percent of the way to getting this horrible bloodbath finished."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington wanted Moscow's agreement with no strings attached. "That's what we want to know -- if they're prepared to do it unconditionally," Rubio said on a plane heading to a G7 meeting in Canada.

"If the response is, 'yes', then we know we've made real progress, and there's a real chance of peace. If their response is 'no', it would be highly unfortunate, and it'll make their intentions clear," he added.

Russian news agencies reported earlier that the heads of the CIA and Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency had held their first phone call in several years.

Rubio was to give an update on the initiative at the G7 meeting in Charlevoix, Canada.

The defense ministers of France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Poland met in Paris to discuss how they could support Ukraine and any ceasefire.

While the Kremlin made no immediate comment on the US-Ukraine proposal -- agreed at a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday -- the Russian foreign ministry said earlier this month that a temporary ceasefire would be unacceptable.

Trump said "devastating" sanctions were possible if Russia refused a deal but added: "I hope that's not going to be necessary."