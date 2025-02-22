ETV Bharat / international

US Embassy In Israel Issues Security Alert, Advises Employees To Avoid Public Transport

Jerusalem: The US embassy in Israel has issued a “security alert” urging its employees and their family members to avoid using public transport across the country for two weeks.

“Following the February 20 explosions on public buses, and out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy is temporarily prohibiting US government employees and their family members from using public buses and the light rail across Israel for 14 days," the US mission said in a statement.

“The US Embassy reminds the US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness since attacks often take place without any warning," it further said. “The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the alert notification stressed.

The US mission asked its citizens to take into account the alert when planning their activities in Israel. “The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed," it stated.

On Thursday, three explosions occurred in parked empty buses across the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv. There were no injuries in the attack.