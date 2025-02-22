ETV Bharat / international

US Embassy In Israel Issues Security Alert, Advises Employees To Avoid Public Transport

On Thursday, three explosions occurred in parked empty buses across the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv.

US Embassy In Israel Issues Security Alert, Advises Employees To Avoid Public Transport
File photo of US Flag (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Jerusalem: The US embassy in Israel has issued a “security alert” urging its employees and their family members to avoid using public transport across the country for two weeks.

“Following the February 20 explosions on public buses, and out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy is temporarily prohibiting US government employees and their family members from using public buses and the light rail across Israel for 14 days," the US mission said in a statement.

“The US Embassy reminds the US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness since attacks often take place without any warning," it further said.  “The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the alert notification stressed.

The US mission asked its citizens to take into account the alert when planning their activities in Israel. “The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed," it stated.

On Thursday, three explosions occurred in parked empty buses across the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv. There were no injuries in the attack.

At least one of the bombs bore a note, in Arabic and Hebrew, that said, “Revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp," which is in the Palestinian Authority (PA) governed West Bank.

Five explosive devices, all with timers set to go off simultaneously, were found in what was intended to be a “strategic terrorist attack”, local media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night ordered the military to conduct a “massive” counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank following the explosions.

Netanyahu also instructed the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, and Israel Police to step up “preventive activities” against possible additional attacks across the country. On Friday, the Israeli Premier visited the Tulkarem refugee camp to meet Israeli soldiers. "We are entering the strongholds of terrorism, levelling entire streets and eliminating terrorists”, he told the soldiers.

“We are taking extremely important measures, against Hamas and other terrorist entities who are attempting to harm us. This desire has not yet ceased”, Netanyahu emphasised.

Jerusalem: The US embassy in Israel has issued a “security alert” urging its employees and their family members to avoid using public transport across the country for two weeks.

“Following the February 20 explosions on public buses, and out of an abundance of caution, the US Embassy is temporarily prohibiting US government employees and their family members from using public buses and the light rail across Israel for 14 days," the US mission said in a statement.

“The US Embassy reminds the US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness since attacks often take place without any warning," it further said.  “The security environment is complex and can change quickly," the alert notification stressed.

The US mission asked its citizens to take into account the alert when planning their activities in Israel. “The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed," it stated.

On Thursday, three explosions occurred in parked empty buses across the central cities of Bat Yam and Holon, south of Tel Aviv. There were no injuries in the attack.

At least one of the bombs bore a note, in Arabic and Hebrew, that said, “Revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp," which is in the Palestinian Authority (PA) governed West Bank.

Five explosive devices, all with timers set to go off simultaneously, were found in what was intended to be a “strategic terrorist attack”, local media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night ordered the military to conduct a “massive” counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank following the explosions.

Netanyahu also instructed the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, and Israel Police to step up “preventive activities” against possible additional attacks across the country. On Friday, the Israeli Premier visited the Tulkarem refugee camp to meet Israeli soldiers. "We are entering the strongholds of terrorism, levelling entire streets and eliminating terrorists”, he told the soldiers.

“We are taking extremely important measures, against Hamas and other terrorist entities who are attempting to harm us. This desire has not yet ceased”, Netanyahu emphasised.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

US EMBASSY IN ISRAELISRAELI PM BENJAMIN NETANYAHUUS EMBASSY IN ISRAEL SECURITY ALERT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.