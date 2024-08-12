US Embassy in Dhaka Cautions Its Citizens to Practice Vigilance and Consider Returning to America

New Delhi : Given the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the US embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert for its citizens noting that they should still consider returning to the United States.

"U.S. citizens should practice vigilance and still consider returning to the United States. Avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates. Fixed-line and mobile internet services are available. The road to Dhaka’s main airport, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (DAC), remains open. The airport is operating close to normal, with both international and domestic flights. Reports indicate that regional airports are also secure and functioning normally", the US embassy in Dhaka said.

"Mohammed Yunus heads a new interim government that is working to address security issues, as the Bangladeshi Army continues to be deployed nationwide and police are slowly returning to their posts. There have been spikes in incidences of vandalism, arson, and assault, and reports that minority populations have been targeted with violence and harassment. Although the situation has calmed in recent days, isolated violent incidents continue, and the situation remains highly unpredictable. The Bangladesh Army and Navy Facebook pages contain contact information to request emergency assistance", it said.

U.S. Embassy Dhaka is open for limited operations only and has ordered the departure of family members and non-essential employees. Mission personnel still in Dhaka are confined to essential movements within the diplomatic enclave. The consular section is conducting limited, emergency consular services, the embassy statement read.

The embassy urged its citizens to avoid large crowds and protests, shelter in place when necessary, be aware of the surroundings and monitor local news, remain vigilant, always carry a charged mobile phone for emergency communication and strongly consider departing Bangladesh, check with airlines on availability.

It strictly advised its nationals to check the Bangladeshi Army and Navy Facebook pages for security updates and relevant telephone numbers to request emergency or security assistance to maintain an adequate supply of essential goods. The assistance includes Embassy Dhaka, Bangladesh - (88) 02 5566 2000; DhakaACS@state.gov; bd.usembassy.gov; State Department – Consular Affairs – 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444; Bangladesh Country Information; Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security update and Follow on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has said that there has been communication with the interim government, and the US charge d’affaires attended his swearing-in.

In response to a media query during a press briefing, US state dept spokesperson Mathew Miller said, "There has been communication with the interim government, and the US charge d’affaires attended his swearing-in today. I don’t know if she spoke to him at the swearing-in, but she did attend. So I’m not going to speak to the private diplomatic conversations, but one of the things that we have made clear is that we want to see the interim government chart a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh".

Bangladesh is in political turmoil as Sheikh Hasina resigned on August 5 amid rising student protests against the government job quota system. For her safety, Hasina fled Dhaka and is now in a secure location in India. Now, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is heading an interim government to manage the transition and prepare for early elections.