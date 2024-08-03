Middle East Conflict: US Embassy in Beirut Asks American Citizens to Leave Lebanon

Beirut : In a fresh "security alert" issued on Saturday, the US Embassy in Beirut asked the American citizens in Lebanon wishing to depart the country to book "any ticket available to them", even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route.

"The US Embassy notes several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights, and many flights have sold out; however, commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available. Please see available flight options at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport," the alert stated.

It mentioned that the US citizens who lack funds to return to the United States may contact the embassy for financial assistance via repatriation loans. "We recommend that US citizens who choose not to depart Lebanon prepare contingency plans for emergency situations and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period of time," advised the Embassy.

The diplomatic mission further detailed that US military-assisted evacuations of civilians from a foreign country are rare. "US Citizens should not rely on the US government for assisted departure or evacuation in a crisis. In the case of an evacuation, you may not be able to leave with your extended family, cannot take pets, and will be expected to reimburse the US government for your transportation to a safe location," it added.