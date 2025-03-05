ETV Bharat / international

US Embassies End Pollution Data Popular In China And India

New Delhi: The United States on Tuesday ended pollution tracking by its embassies that had been a vital source of data especially in Beijing, as President Donald Trump slashes overseas and environmental spending.

The State Department cited "budget constraints" as it said it was ending the Air Quality Monitoring Program's transmission of data.

"The current budget climate requires us to make difficult cuts and, unfortunately, we cannot continue to publish this data," a State Department spokesperson said.

Historical data will remain on a site of the Environmental Protection Agency, but live data stopped Tuesday and will remain down unless funding is restored, the State Department said.

The United States, since 2008 has monitored air quality through embassies- as a service to Americans overseas but also, increasingly, as a way to share accurate scientific data that may otherwise be censored overseas.

In China, authorities in 2014 banned a popular app from sharing data from the US embassy ahead of a major international summit attended by then-president Barack Obama.

But researchers say that the transparency has had a noticeable effect, with China taking action after being embarrassed by US embassy data released on social media that showed far worse pollution than official figures.