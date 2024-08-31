ETV Bharat / international

US Elections: Police Use Taser To Subdue Man Who Stormed Trump Rally In Pennsylvania

Johnstown (US): A man at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, stormed into the press area as the former president spoke Friday but was surrounded by police and sheriff's deputies and was eventually subdued with a Taser.

The altercation came moments after Trump criticised major media outlets for what he said was unfavourable coverage and dismissed CNN as fawning for its interview Thursday with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

The man made it over a bicycle rack ringing the media area, and began climbing the back side of a riser where television reporters and cameras were stationed, according to a video of the incident posted to social media by a reporter for CBS News. People near him tried to pull him off the riser and were quickly joined by police officers.

The crowd cheered as a pack of police led the man away, prompting Trump to declare, Is there anywhere that's more fun to be than a Trump rally?