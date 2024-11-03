ETV Bharat / international

US Elections: Trump And Harris Crisscross Battleground States In Last 50 hours

Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival former president Donald Trump are leaving nothing to chance in the last 50 hours before the closing of the polls, making a passionate appeal to their countrymen to support and send them to the White House.

"We will win," Vice President Harris told thousands of her cheering supporters in Wisconsin urging them it's time to turn a page and bring in a new generation of leadership in America.

She was campaigning in Wisconsin and North Carolina on Saturday. She plans to make closing arguments in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday.

Trump, 78, chose Virginia for campaigning on Saturday. Addressing thousands of his supporters in Salem, the former president promised to bring in a new era of peace and prosperity in the country. He continued to charge Harris of being a liberal Left radical.

Over the next two days, Trump has a hectic schedule in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. To win, a candidate needs 272 electoral college votes.

According to respectable 272towin.com, Harris is assured of 226 electoral votes and Trump of 219. While Harris needs 44 additional electoral college votes to reach the magic figure of 272, Trump requires 51.