Under Extraordinary Circumstances Harris Stepped Up, Led Historic Campaign: Biden

Washington: President Joe Biden on Wednesday applauded Vice President Kamala Harris for leading a historic campaign under extraordinary circumstances.

“What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire. She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character,” Biden said in a statement.

“Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is freer, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans,” he said.

“As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala Harris was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I do not doubt that she’ll continue writing that story,” he said.

“She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future,” President Joe Biden said.