US Election: Kamala Harris Appears On 'Saturday Night Live' As Mirror Image Of Maya Rudolph

New York: Vice-President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' in the final days before the election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show's cold open. The first lines the candidate spoke as she sat across from Rudolph, their outfits identical, were drowned out by cheers from the audience. “It is nice to see you, Kamala,” Harris told Rudolph with a broad grin she kept throughout the sketch. “And I’m just here to remind you, you got this.”

In sync, the two said supporters need to “Keep Kamala and carry-on-ala,” declared that they share each other’s “belief in the promise of America,” and delivered the signature “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!”

Harris made the surprise trip to New York City with the election looming, briefly stepping away from the battleground states where she’s been furiously campaigning in favour of NBC's iconic sketch comedy show where she was hoping to generate buzz and appeal to a nationwide audience.

Harris came to New York on Air Force Two after an early evening campaign stop Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was scheduled to head to Detroit, but once in the air, aides said she’d be making an unscheduled stop and the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport.

Harris arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, where "SNL" tapes, shortly after 8 pm, enough time for a quick rehearsal before the show airs live at 11:30 pm. It is the final "SNL" episode before Election Day on Tuesday.

The visit wasn’t previously announced and an official familiar with Harris’ planning only officially confirmed it for reporters travelling with the Vice-President moments before the live airing began. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss plans before they were made public. Harris departed immediately after the opening segment. She told reporters, “It was fun!” as she boarded the plane to leave New York.

Host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan shifted the show away from politics. Neither addressed the election. Mulaney, the standup comic and former “SNL” writer, hosted for the sixth time and talked about his kids with wife Olivia Munn, Catholicism, and his stint in rehab.

Some expected Roan, the 26-year-old singer who has become a major star in recent months, to make a political statement in her first appearance on the show. She has previously been harshly critical of the Democratic party and declined to endorse Harris, though Roan has said several times she plans to vote for her. But she played it straight, or as straight as the wildly theatrical performer gets. She sang her hit “Pink Pony Club," on an all-pink set bathed in pink light.

Senator Tim Kaine also made a surprise appearance, in a game-show sketch where the gag was that no one remembered him despite his being Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016. “It’s been less than eight years. What’s my name?,” he said, as the contestants stood silent and flummoxed.