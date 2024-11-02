US Election: Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims

New York: At the Islamic Cultural Centre located on Riverside Drive in New York City, hundreds of Muslims from in and around the neighbourhood join the Friday prayers. One of the main 'dua' made after the prayer is for the people of Gaza.

Ali, a corporate professional, is a regular worshipper here, particularly on Fridays. He says the international issues are overshadowing the domestic concerns of the community in the November 5 presidential elections.

"There are plenty of issues, but I don't think anything comes close to what we are seeing in Gaza. There is a large part of the Muslim community that isn't feeling comfortable with the words and the actions of the candidates," he said.

"The mainstream position in the Democratic Party seems to be words and actions that are in fear of upsetting the pro-Israel side. That lack of compassion and empathy is very disheartening, I must say," he added.

In this presidential election, Muslims in New York grapple with a complex political landscape. The community seems to be weighing their concerns on both domestic and international issues.

The situation in Gaza is among the top issues that the members of this influential voting bloc have been concerned with. Several of them clearly voice their disappointment on how the democratic government has dealt with the West Asia situation.

“For us, the Gaza situation is very important. The war must end, and we don’t see the current dispensation doing much around it. There are other issues like abortion rights and even LGBTQ that concern, but Gaza is right now the most concerning,” says Waqas, a resident of Long Island in New York.

A recent survey conducted in three swing states (Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) found that the war on Gaza is a top policy concern for the majority of Muslim voters (61 per cent). It also noted this to be the top issue for Muslims across all genders, ages, races, and partisan lines.

Muslim American voters in New York, like their counterparts nationwide, are increasingly prioritising the Gaza crisis in their voting decisions for the upcoming presidential election. It would not be very far-fetched to say the devastating conflict has become a defining issue and has the potential to reshape traditional voting patterns.