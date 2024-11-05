ETV Bharat / international

Over Three Dozen Indian Americans Running For State Legislations, Local Bodies

Washington: Over three dozen Indian Americans are running for local bodies and state legislation elections across the country reflecting the growing interest among this small ethnic community to be part of political mainstream.

“If you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi comments at various Indian American gatherings motivating and encouraging community members to run for elections at all levels.

Probably the largest number of Indian Americans running for local offices are in the state of California, which sends two members to the House of Representatives – Ro Khanna and Dr Ami Bera – in addition to Vice President Kamala Harris whose mother was from India.

Those include Adlah Chisti who is running for County Supervisor for District 11, Aliya Chisti for City College Board San Francisco, Darshana Patel for State Assembly, Nicole Fernandez for San Mateo City Council, Nithya Raman for Los Angeles City Council, Richa Awasthi for Foster City Council and Sukhdeep Kaur for Emeryville City Council.

Tara Sreekrishnan is seeking to enter California’s State Assembly from District 26 in Silicon Valley.

With close to 900,000 Indian American residents, California boasts the largest Indian American population in the entire country. Michigan is a presidential battleground, with elections decided by merely 10,000 votes.