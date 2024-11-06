ETV Bharat / international

US Election: Initial Results Coming In From Several States; Voting Continues In Some Others

Washington: The first results are coming in for the US presidential election with Republican leader Donald Trump projected to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia and Vice President Kamala Harris winning Vermont.

Voting in these states ended hours earlier. Though projections are emerging from many other states, what everyone is eagerly waiting for is possible trends from the seven battleground states which will effectively determine who will become the next American president.

Trump is projected to win Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee as well while Harris is racing to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Even if projections are coming in from some states, voting is still going on in certain other states.

The US has 50 states and most of them vote for the same party in every election except the swing states.

Generally, there is not much surprise over the candidates picking up victories in states other than the pivotal battleground ones.

Overall a total of 538 electoral college votes are up for grabs. A candidate with 270 or more electoral votes is declared winner in the election.