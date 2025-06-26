ETV Bharat / international

U.S. Economy Shrank 0.5% Between January And March, Worse Than Earlier Estimates Revealed

Washington: The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.5% annual pace from January through March as President Donald Trump's trade wars disrupted business, the Commerce Department reported Thursday in a downgrade from its previous estimate.

First-quarter growth sank under a surge of imports as companies in the United States rushed to bring in foreign goods before Trump could impose tariffs on them. The Commerce Department previously estimated that the economy fell 0.2% in the first quarter.

The January-March drop in gross domestic product — the nation's output of goods and services — reversed a 2.4% increase in the last three months of 2024 and marked the first time in three years that the economy contracted. Imports expanded 37.9%, fastest since 2020, and pushed GDP down by nearly 4.7 percentage points. Consumer spending also slowed sharply.

And federal government spending fell at a 4.6% annual pace, the biggest drop since 1986.