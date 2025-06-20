US 'Doomsday Plane' Landed In Washington: What Is E-4B Nightwatch That Can Withstand Nuclear Attack?

Hyderabad: Amid the Israel-Iran crisis, America’s 'doomsday plane' made a flight to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC, triggering panic and speculations on what it really signifies. The rare sight of the US E-4B flight has come in the backdrop of President Trump weighing whether to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The E-48 Nightwatch departed from Boissier City, Louisiana on Tuesday evening, made a winding route before landing in Maryland four hours later.

This lesser-known Presidential plane can function as a "flying war room," capable of withstanding a nuclear blast and protecting the President and senior officials. It also transports the Secretary of Defence on international missions.

History of E-4B?

The E-4B aircraft evolved from the E-4A, which had been in service since late 1974. The first B model was delivered to the Air Force in January 1980, and by 1985 all aircraft were converted to B models. All E-4B aircraft are assigned to the 595th Command and Control Group at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska. The 595th C2G aligned under Eighth Air Force October 1, 2016. In 2022, the Air Force introduced a $9.5 million E-4B simulator to train pilots, flight engineers, and other crew members.

Key Purpose of doomsday plane

To provide direct support to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the JCS (Joint Chiefs of Staff ) at least one E-4B is always generated as a NAOC and on alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a global watch team at one of many bases selected throughout the world.

The E-4B Nightwatch serves as the National Airborne Operations Centre and is a key component of the National Military Command System for the President, the Secretary of Defence and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centres, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command and control to direct US forces, execute emergency war orders and coordinate actions by civil authorities. The conduct of E-4B operations encompasses all phases of the threat spectrum.

The E-4B aircraft also provides outside the continental United States travel support for the Secretary of Defence and his staff to ensure Title 10 command and control connectivity.

Why this aircraft known as doomsday plane?

Equipped with a command and control centre to deliver military orders, the doomsday plane is meant to be flown in dire scenarios including a nuclear attack. The E-4B has six functional areas: command room, conference room, briefing room, operations team work area, communications room and rest area. The aircraft can accommodate up to 112 people.

In the briefing room, officials can update the press and conduct meetings with staff. The Secretary of Defence occasionally uses the E-4B for international travel and press briefings.

The plane's advanced communications technology is housed in a distinctive bulge on top, known as the ray dome, which contains around 67 satellite dishes and antennas. This gives the E-4B more communications capabilities than Air Force One. The plane's exterior features thermal and nuclear shielding, and its electrical system is designed to withstand electromagnetic pulses.

Specialised aircraft's major characteristics: