'No Proposal for BRICS Currency, India Has No Interest in Weakening US Dollar': Jaishankar in Doha

Doha: India has officially given its clarification on the BRICS currency controversy. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that there has been no proposal for developing an exclusive currency for the BRICS nations.

Reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations, Jaishankar said that there were some trade-related issues but India has "no interest" in weakening the US dollar. He asserted that the personal connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President-elect Trump has contributed to the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the Doha Forum on Saturday, Jaishankar reflected on the positive relationship India had with the first Trump administration, highlighting the restart of the QUAD under Trump's presidency.

Referring to the relations with the US, MEA said, "We had a good relationship, a very solid relationship with the first Trump administration, yes there were some issues mostly trade-related issues, but there were a whole lot of issues on which Trump was very international, and I remind people that it was actually under Trump that the QUAD was restarted."

"There is a personal relation between PM Modi and Trump...Where the BRICS remarks were concerned. We've always said that India has never been for de-polarisation, right now there is no proposal to have a BRICS currency. The BRICS do discuss financial transrations...US is our largest trade partner, we have no interest in weakening the dollar at all," he added.

Jaishankar was addressing the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum panel on 'Conflict Resolution in a New Era' where Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Norway Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide were also present.