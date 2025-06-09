ETV Bharat / international

US Deports 37 Illegal Nepali Nationals

A chartered flight carrying the 37 illegal Nepali nationals arrived from the US here on Sunday evening, an Immigration Department official said.

By PTI

Published : June 9, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

Kathmandu: The US government has deported 37 Nepali nationals who were illegally staying in America, an official said on Monday. A chartered flight carrying the illegal Nepali nationals arrived from the US here on Sunday evening, an Immigration Department official said. This is the largest number of Nepalis deported by the US in a single day, the official said.

They were found to have violated the US immigration laws, the official said. Anjan Neupane, spokesperson for the Immigration Office at Tribhuvan International Airport, said that with Sunday's deportation, 177 Nepali nationals illegally staying in the US had been sent back since President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

Hundreds of Nepalese have gone to the US in the past through illegal channels by paying millions of rupees to brokers and risking their lives. The Trump administration is also planning to deport thousands of Nepalis staying in the US under Temporary Protected Status.

