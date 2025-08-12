ETV Bharat / international

US Declares Balochistan Liberation Army As Terrorist Organisation

Washington: The United States on Monday toughened its terrorist designation of separatist militants in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province who were behind a major train attack in March.

The State Department listed the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organization, which makes it a crime in the United States to provide support to the group.

Washington had already listed the BLA under the less severe label of specially designated global terrorists, which targets financial resources. The new step comes as President Donald Trump increases contact with Pakistan, which was kept at arm's length by his predecessor Joe Biden, whose administration resented Islamabad's role in the two-decade war in Afghanistan.