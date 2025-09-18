ETV Bharat / international

US Decision To Revoke Sanctions Waiver For Chabahar Port Will Have Implications For India

New Delhi: The decision of the US government to revoke the 2018 sanctions waiver with regard to the strategic Iranian port of Chabahar will have implications for India, which is engaged in the development of a terminal at the port.

The US Department of State, in a statement, said that in consistent with President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure policy to isolate the Iranian regime, it has revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) for Afghanistan reconstruction assistance and economic development, effective September 29, 2025.

"Once the revocation is effective, persons who operate the Chabahar Port or engage in other activities described in IFCA may expose themselves to sanctions under IFCA," the statement said.

The US State Department said the United States is countering Iran’s destabilising activities by designating an international illicit financial network, along with several individuals and entities based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates.

"These networks have facilitated the sale of Iranian oil, with proceeds benefiting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL)," the statement said.

The statement said the US remains committed to disrupting illicit funding streams financing Iran’s malign activities. "As long as Iran devotes its illicit revenues to funding attacks on the United States and our allies, supporting terrorism around the world, and pursuing other destabilising actions, we will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable," the US State Department said.

India will be impacted by this decision, as it is involved in the development of a terminal at the Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman. On May 13, 2024, India signed a 10-year contract to operate the port that will help it expand trade with Central Asia.

This was the first time India would take over the management of an overseas port. New Delhi had proposed to develop Chabahar port way back in 2003 to provide Indian goods a gateway to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia using a road and rail project called the International North-South Transport Corridor, bypassing Pakistan.