US Continues to Expect Accountability From India on Assassination Bid

Washington: The United States continues to expect accountability from India concerning the alleged role of an Indian government employee in the failed attempt to assassinate an American citizen on US soil last summer, an official said.

We continue to raise our concerns directly with the Indian government at senior levels, he said. Patel, however, declined to comment on a news report alleging that Canadian authorities claim to have arrested five Indian nationals planning to target a Sikh separatist at a wedding ceremony.

As it relates to the news that you mentioned out of Canada, I would refer you to the Canadian government to comment on issues that are happening within their law enforcement system, the official said.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. Gupta, who was arrested in the Czech Republic in June last year, was extradited to the US on June 14.