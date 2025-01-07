ETV Bharat / international

US Congress Certifies Results Of Presidential Election, Paving Way For Trump's Swearing-In

Washington: A joint session of the US Congress presided over by Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday formally certified the November 5 presidential elections, paving the way for the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

Harris, 60, presided over the ceremonial function of the joint session during which votes from each of the states were tallied and certified during the ceremony that lasted for about 45 minutes.

Harris, who was the Democratic presidential candidate, lost to Trump in the November 5 general elections. She presided over the joint session in her capacity as the vice president of the United States.

“The state of the vote for the president of the United States as delivered to the President of the Senate is as follows. The whole number of the electors appointed to vote for President of the United States is 538.

Within that whole number, the majority is 270. The votes for president of the United States are as follows: Donald J Trump of the State of Florida has received 312 votes. Kamala D Harris of the State of California has received 226 votes,” Harris announced.

She made a similar announcement for the election results of the Vice President. Ohio Senator J D Vance, the running mate of Trump, received 312 votes, Harris announced.