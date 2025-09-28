ETV Bharat / international

US Needs To 'Fix' Countries Like India, Brazil: US Commerce Secretary Lutnick Amid Tariff Row

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2025 as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (L) looks on. ( AFP )

New York: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that the US will have to “fix” countries like Brazil and India, asserting that these nations need to react correctly to America by opening their markets and refraining from actions that could harm American interests.

The Trump administration has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including a 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil, among the highest tariff rates imposed on any country in the world.

"We have a bunch of countries to fix, like Switzerland, Brazil, India - these are countries that need to really react correctly to America. Open their markets, stop taking actions that harm America, and that's why we're off sides with them," Lutnick said in an interview with NewsNation.

Lutnick said that these countries have to understand that if "you want to sell to the US consumers, you've got to play ball with the President of the United States."

Apart from India and Brazil, Lutnick also mentioned countries like Taiwan and Switzerland that have unresolved trade issues with the US.

“But we'll sort it out over time," Lutnick said while talking about these countries, including India.

India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics. India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.