ETV Bharat / international

US And China Must 'Get Along', 'Manage Differences': Xi To Trump

In this June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. ( AP )

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said Beijing and Washington must find a way to "get along" in a message to US president-elect Donald Trump, state media said.

Trump's crushing presidential victory heralded a new era of uncertainty in the United States and the world. It also heralded a possible shift in US-China relations, frayed in recent years by tensions over everything from trade to the status of the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

In a congratulatory message to Trump, Xi "pointed out that history has shown that China and the United States benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation", state broadcaster CCTV said.

"A stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship is in the common interest of both countries and is in line with the expectations of the international community," Xi said. He called for Washington and Beijing to "strengthen dialogue and communication" and "properly manage differences". The two countries must "find a correct way... to get along in this new era, to benefit both countries and the world", Xi said.