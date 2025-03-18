US Autopen Row: Here Is Why Trump's Argument Against Biden Has No Legal Basis

Amid tariff wars and world conflicts, it is the autopen that is making headlines, first in the US and now globally as US President Donald Trump, in his latest attempt to attack his predecessor, Joe Biden, claimed he had used a robotic pen to sign presidential pardons.

Trump even declared annulling the pardons, many of which were issued by Biden in his final days in office. The pardons "are hereby declared void, vacant, and of no further force or effect, because of the fact they were done by Autopen," Trump posted on his social media account Truth Social. He, however, provided no evidence either for the use of an autopen or his contention that it would invalidate the signature.

What is an autopen?

An autopen is a mechanical device that is used to replicate a person's authentic signature. A writing sample, in this case a signature, is fed into it and a pen or other writing tool is held by an arm of the machine, which reproduces the signature. Autopens aren't your old-fashioned ink pads and rubber stamps or even the electronic signatures used on PDFs. They are used to ease the working of the President, who has to sign multiple letters and documents.

How did autopen become an issue then?

Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think-tank, raked up the issue of the use of autopen by Biden as it recently said its analysis of thousands of pages of documents bearing his signature found that most were by autopen, including pardons.

The claims were amplified on social media, and soon Trump picked them up. According to the Associated Press, Mike Howell, the executive director of the Oversight Project at Heritage Foundation, said in an interview that his team was scrutinizing Biden's pardons because that power lies only with the president under the Constitution and can't be delegated to another person or a machine. Howell said some of Biden's pardon papers also specify they were signed in Washington on days when he was elsewhere.

Barack Obama was the first president to use autopen for legislation

While there is specific law governing a US president's use of an autopen, a 2005 opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department said an autopen can be used to sign legislation.

In fact, Barack Obama became the first president to do so in May 2011 when he signed an extension of the Patriot Act. During his visit to France on official business then, Obama had to authorize the use of the autopen to sign it into law as time was running out before it expired.

Has Trump himself used an autopen?

Yes, but “only for very unimportant papers," he said on Monday. He told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night that, "we may use it, as an example, to send some young person a letter because it’s nice. You know, we get thousands and thousands of letters, letters of support for young people, from people that aren’t feeling well, etcetera. But to sign pardons and all of the things that he signed with an autopen is disgraceful.”

No evidence Biden used autopen for signing pardons

Trump's attack on auto-signatures ignores that they have been used by previous presidents -- and that there is no evidence Biden even used the technology for signing pardons, which gave immunity to a string of Trump political opponents. However, the narrative taps into Trump's longtime theory that a senile Biden was not in charge as president, while a mysterious "deep state" pulled the strings. The eye-catching autopen issue also serves to soak up attention as Trump is accused of a brazen push to expand his own powers.

File - President Joe Biden, signs a presidential memorandum that will establish the first-ever White House Initiative on Women's Health Research in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP)

A US President does not need to sign a bill

The US Justice Department is clear on the legal situation. In 2005, it said the president does not need to sign a bill by hand and can direct an official "to affix the president's signature to such a bill, for example by autopen."

In 1929, the solicitor general — the attorney who argues for the United States before the Supreme Court — guided the attorney general over pardons and the method of their execution. the solicitor general's note said, "neither the Constitution nor any statute prescribes the method by which executive clemency shall be exercised or evidenced."

Such proof however does little to curb Trump or the Heritage Foundation. "The whole subject of autopen, did (Biden) know what he was doing?" Trump asked reporters. "Did he authorize it? Or is there somebody in an office, maybe a radical left lunatic, just signing whatever that person wants?"

'Trump cannot void a prior president's pardons'

Autopen usage is common in US government work as it is used to sign routine letters, photographs and promotional material, and has been used for presidential pardons in the past.

Frank Bowman, of the University of Missouri's School of Law, who has written about the presidential pardon, told AFP that "Trump cannot void a prior president's pardons." "A president does not have to personally sign a pardon to make it valid," he said.

Biden's pardons in his last days

In his last days in office, Biden issued pardons for people targeted by Trump -- including Biden's own son, lawmakers who probed Trump, a military general who had criticized Trump and the country's top Covid expert, Anthony Fauci.

"I am not afraid of Trump's latest midnight rant that has no basis in reality," Bennie Thompson, one lawmaker pardoned by Biden, said in a statement to Axios news.

On his part, Trump, after taking office in January, immediately issued multiple pardons to supporters, including to about 1,500 people convicted in the storming of the Capitol building in an attempt to block certification of Biden's election victory on January 6, 2021. (Agency inputs)