US Appeals Court Allows Trump Administration To Suspend Approval Of New Refugees Amid Lawsuit

Washington: The Trump administration can stop approving new refugees for entry into the U.S. but has to allow in people who were conditionally accepted before the president suspended the nation’s refugee admissions system, an appeals court ruled Tuesday. The order narrowed a ruling from a federal judge in Seattle who found the program should be restarted.

The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the president has the power to restrict people from entering the country, pointing to a 2018 Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries during his first term.

Refugees who were conditionally approved by the government before Trump's order halting the refugee program should still be allowed to resettle, the judges found.

The panel ruled on an emergency appeal of a ruling from U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead who found that the president's authority to suspend refugee admissions is not limitless and that Trump cannot nullify the law passed by Congress establishing the program.

Whitehead pointed to reports of refugees stranded in dangerous places, families separated from relatives in the U.S. and people sold all their possessions for travel to the U.S. that was later canceled. Melissa Keaney, an attorney with the International Refugee Assistance Project, applauded the portions of the order that the appeals court left intact.

“We welcome this continued relief for tens of thousands of refugees who will now have the opportunity to restart their lives in the United States,” she said. Whitehead, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, also issued a second order Tuesday blocking the cancellation of refugee resettlement contracts.