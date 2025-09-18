ETV Bharat / international

US-UK Trade, Investment In Focus For Trump-Starmer Talks At Chequers

President Donald Trump, right, is greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he visits the prime minister's country residence Chequers, near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. ( AP )

London: King Charles III bid farewell to Donald Trump at the conclusion of the royal pomp and pageantry aspect of the US President’s State Visit on Thursday morning, when his Marine One helicopter flew him to Chequers for bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump was greeted with a guard of honour at Starmer’s country residence in Buckinghamshire before their dialogue, which is expected to focus on bilateral investment ties as they “refine” the trade deal struck between both sides earlier this year. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and other strategic issues are also expected to be on the agenda of the world leaders.

"The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It's irreplaceable and unbreakable," Trump said in his address at the lavish State Banquet laid out at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening.

"Seen from American eyes, the word special does not begin to do it justice," he said, referencing the US-UK “special relationship”.

The King hosted the US President at his castle, which has been home to British monarchs for almost 1,000 years, for a historic second State Visit – the first hosted by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II six years ago.

“This unique and important occasion reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations. Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called special, has made us safer and stronger through the generations,” said Charles, in his address.

The King also had Trump nodding along on the subject of climate action: “In striving for a better world, we also have a precious opportunity to safeguard and to restore the wonders and beauty of nature for the generations who follow us.

“We share the ambition, and determination, to preserve our majestic lands and waters; above all, to ensure that we have clean water, clean air and clean food.”