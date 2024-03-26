US and Israeli Defence Chiefs to Meet Tuesday as Tensions Rise over Gaza

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 26, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu cancelled a visit to Rafah in protest of the U.N. Security Council's call for an immediate cease-fire. The U.S. abstained, and the resolution passed 14-0. Israel claims it cannot defeat Hamas without entering Rafah, where it has four battalions.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu cancelled a visit to Rafah in protest of the U.N. Security Council's call for an immediate cease-fire. The U.S. abstained, and the resolution passed 14-0. Israel claims it cannot defeat Hamas without entering Rafah, where it has four battalions.

Washington: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Israel's minister of defense on Tuesday and discuss ways to defeat Hamas other than conducting a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Pentagon said, at a time of rising tensions between the two countries.

Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters Monday that Austin's planned morning meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is still on, even though Israel abruptly canceled the visit of a high-level delegation to Washington this week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the visit in protest over Monday's U.N. Security Council decision calling for an immediate cease-fire. The U.S. abstained, deciding not to use its veto power, and the resolution passed 14-0.

"There are ways to go about addressing the threat of Hamas, while also taking into account civilian safety. A lot of those are from lessons, our own lessons, conducting operations in urban environments," Ryder said. "I would expect the conversations to cover those kinds of things."

Israel says it cannot defeat Hamas without going into Rafah, where it says the group has four battalions composed of thousands of fighters.

Israel's offensive has killed over 32,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, and driven a third of Gaza's population to the brink of starvation. It was launched in response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which killed some 1,200 people.

Hamas-led militants also took around 250 people hostage. They are still holding around 100 hostages, and the remains of around 30 others, after most of the rest were freed during a cease-fire last year in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The United Nations Security Council resolution calls for a cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Netanyahu accused the U.S. of "retreating" from a "principled position" by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages.

The dispute signals an erosion in the U.S.-Israel relationship that has been under a microscope for months as the military assault on Hamas continues, escalating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. was disappointed in the decision to cancel the delegation's visit this week. He said the talks with Gallant would likely include some of what the U.S. had planned to discuss with the Israeli delegation on the possible Rafah invasion.

The White House was aiming to talk to the Israelis about possible alternatives to a ground invasion of Rafah.

Gallant met Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Kirby said those meetings, however, had not been intended as a replacement for the delegation meetings.

Read More

  1. Netanyahu cancels diplomats' visit to Washington in protest over U.N. vote
  2. 'Failure would be unforgivable': UNSC Passes Resolution Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza, US Abstains

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.