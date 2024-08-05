ETV Bharat / international

US and Allies Prepare to Defend Israel as Netanyahu Says It's Already in 'Multi-Front War' With Iran

Tel Aviv (Israel): Israel is already in a "multi-front war" with Iran and its proxies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday, as the United States and allies prepared to defend Israel from an expected counterstrike and prevent an even more destructive regional conflict.

Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation. Hamas says it has begun discussions on choosing a new leader.

Netanyahu said Israel was ready for any scenario. Jordan's foreign minister was making a rare trip to Iran as part of diplomatic efforts — "We want the escalation to end," Ayman Safadi said — while the Pentagon has moved significant assets to the region.

"We are doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over," White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told ABC.

In Israel, some prepared bomb shelters and recalled Iran's unprecedented direct military assault in April following a suspected Israeli strike that killed two Iranian generals. Israel said almost all the drones and ballistic and cruise missiles were intercepted.

A stabbing attack on Sunday near Tel Aviv killed a woman in her 70s and an 80-year-old man, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, and two others were wounded. The police said the attack was carried out by a Palestinian militant, who was "neutralized."

Inside Gaza, the Health Ministry said at least 25 people were killed and 19 others injured when Israel struck two schools in Gaza City. AP video showed at least one child among the dead. Israel's military, which regularly accuses Palestinian militants of sheltering in civilian areas, said it hit Hamas command centres.

"As you can see, there is no equipment to recover the injured. Rescuers are digging with their hands," said one man, Yusuf Al-Mashharawi.

Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 18 people. One hit a tent camp for thousands of displaced Palestinians in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, killing four people, including one woman, the Health Ministry said. The Israeli military said it targeted a Palestinian militant in the strike, which it said caused secondary explosions, "indicating the presence of weaponry in the area."