US Airstrikes On Syria Kill 37 Militants Affiliated With Extremist Groups

By AP (Associated Press)

In two aerial strikes pounded by the US, at least 37 Syrian militants who were affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed on Sunday.

Beirut: In Syria, 37 militants affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes, the United States military said Sunday. Two of the dead were senior militants, it said.

US Central Command said it struck northwestern Syria on Tuesday, targeting a senior militant from the al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen group and eight others. They say he was responsible for overseeing military operations.

They also announced a strike from earlier this month on September 16, where they conducted a large-scale airstrike on an IS training camp in a remote undisclosed location in central Syria. That attack killed 28 militants, including at least four Syrian leaders.

The airstrike will disrupt ISIS' capability to conduct operations against US interests, as well as our allies and partners, the statement read. There are some 900 US forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, mostly trying to prevent any comeback by the extremist IS group, which swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014, taking control of large swaths of territory.

US forces advise and assist their key allies in northeastern Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, located not far from strategic areas where Iran-backed militant groups are present, including a key border crossing with Iraq.

