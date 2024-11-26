ETV Bharat / international

US Air Force In UK Says Small Number Of Drones Spotted Flying Over Bases In Eastern England

The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday said that a number of small drones were detected near three bases in eastern England.

US Air Force In UK Says Small Number Of Drones Spotted Flying Over Bases In Eastern England
US Flag (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

London: The U.S. Air Force says a number of small drones have been detected near three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces. Tuesday's ongoing incident comes just days after drones were spotted near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. They were actively monitored after they were seen in the vicinity of and over the three bases, U.S. Air Forces Europe said in a statement on Sunday.

The Air Force hasn’t identified who is believed to be behind the incursions. Unspecified mitigation measures are underway. Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services.

Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, located close to one another in the counties of Suffolk and Norfolk, are Royal Air Force bases used primarily by the U.S. Air Force.

London: The U.S. Air Force says a number of small drones have been detected near three bases in eastern England that are used by American forces. Tuesday's ongoing incident comes just days after drones were spotted near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell. They were actively monitored after they were seen in the vicinity of and over the three bases, U.S. Air Forces Europe said in a statement on Sunday.

The Air Force hasn’t identified who is believed to be behind the incursions. Unspecified mitigation measures are underway. Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services.

Lakenheath, Mildenhall and Feltwell, located close to one another in the counties of Suffolk and Norfolk, are Royal Air Force bases used primarily by the U.S. Air Force.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UKDRONESENGLANDUS AIR FORCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.