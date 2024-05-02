Russia Using 'Chemical Weapon' Against Ukraine, says US; Sanctions Over 280 Individuals, Entities

author img

By ANI

Published : May 2, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

US Accuses Russia of Using 'Chemical Weapon' Against Ukraine, Sanctions Over 280 Individuals, Entities
US Accuses Russia of Using 'Chemical Weapon' Against Ukraine, Sanctions Over 280 Individuals, Entities ()

The Senate gave final approval to legislation barring imports of Russian uranium, boosting U.S. efforts to disrupt Russia’s war in Ukraine. Companies in China, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were accused of helping Russia acquire technology and equipment from abroad.

Washington: The United States has accused Russia of the use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops in the ongoing conflict, and has ordered the sanctioning of over 280 individuals and entities to impose additional costs on Russia for its foreign aggression.

"The Department of State is concurrently delivering to Congress a determination pursuant to the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991 (CBW Act) regarding Russia's use of the chemical weapon chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops. Pursuant to the CBW Act, the Department is re-imposing restrictions on foreign military financing, U.S. Government lines of credit, and export licenses for defence articles and national security-sensitive items going to Russia," the US State Department said in an official release.

Separately, the US said it is most likely the result of Russian forces trying to push Ukrainian forces out of their strongholds and obtain tactical advantages in combat. "Russia's ongoing disregard for its obligations to the CWC comes from the same playbook as its operations to poison Aleksey Navalny and Sergei and Yulia Skripal with Novichok nerve agents," the State Department said.

The US is also putting sanctions on three entities of the Russian government that are associated with Moscow's chemical and biological weapons programs and four Russian companies that have contributed to such entities. "The United States is today sanctioning more than 280 individuals and entities to impose additional costs on Russia for both its foreign aggression and internal repression. In this action, the Department of State is imposing sanctions on more than 80 entities and individuals, including those engaged in: the development of Russia's future energy, metals, and mining production and export capacity; sanctions evasion and circumvention; and furthering Russia's ability to wage its war against Ukraine," the State Department said.

In addition to these actions, the US is also sanctioning an additional three individuals in connection with the death of Aleksey Navalny. "All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, as amended, which authorizes sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation," the release read.

Slamming Russia, the statement said, "The United States will continue to use the tools at its disposal to disrupt support for Russia's military-industrial base and curtail Russia's use of the international financial system to further its war against Ukraine. We continue to stand in solidarity with Russians striving for a more democratic future and with Ukrainians defending their homeland from Russia's aggression."

Read more

White House Warns Russia May Use Chemical Weapons In Ukraine

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.