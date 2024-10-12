ETV Bharat / international

35 Untoward Incidents Related to Durga Puja in Bangladesh Since Oct 1, 17 Arrested: Police

Dhaka: Seventeen persons have been arrested and about a dozen cases registered after Bangladesh witnessed about 35 untoward incidents related to the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations across the country this month, police said here.

The development comes a day after it was discovered that a hand-crafted golden mukut (crown) gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stolen from a Hindu temple in Bangladesh's southwestern Satkhira district amid Durga Puja celebrations, a theft over which India expressed concern.

The five-day Hindu religious festival began with an invocation of Goddess Durga, an occasion called Maha Shasthi on Wednesday. The celebrations would conclude with the immersion of Goddess Durga murtis on Sunday.

The minority Hindu population -- Hindus constitute just about 8 per cent of the 170 million Bangladesh population -- faced vandalism of their businesses, and properties and destruction of temples during the student-led violence that erupted following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

Since October 1, 35 incidents related to the ongoing Durga Puja celebrations have occurred across the country, leading to 11 cases being filed, 24 general diaries (GD) registered, and 17 individuals arrested, newspaper The Dhaka Tribune said quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Moinul Islam.

Islam visited the Banani Puja Mandap in Dhaka on Friday after which he told reporters that Durga Puja was being celebrated at over 32,000 mandaps nationwide.

The IGP's visit was prompted after Hindus in Bangladesh woke up to a shock on Friday when news broke out about the theft of a hand-crafted golden mukut (crown) on Thursday at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira during his visit to Bangladesh in 2021.

The incident prompted the Indian High Commission here to urge the Bangladesh government to investigate the theft and recover the crown apart from taking action against the perpetrators.

IGP Islam assured that the police have records of those responsible for the incidents and said: Anyone involved in these disruptions will be brought to justice. We will take strict action if anyone attempts to create chaos or engage in malicious activities during Durga Puja.