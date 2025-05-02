UNSC President Signals Readiness to Discuss India-Pakistan Tensions if Requested

United Nations: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the UN Security Council will be seized of the matter and could discuss the situation if such a request is made, President of the Council for the month of May, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris said on Thursday. "This is an issue which is now ongoing, evolving," Sekeris said at a press briefing.

Sekeris, who is the Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN, said that the Council had recently issued a press statement condemning the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"We are listening, of course, we are monitoring closely the situation and will be seized on the matter, of course. This is certain that will happen," he said. He added that any act of terrorism is strongly condemned.

"We express our deepest condolences to the Government of India and Nepal and the families of the victims. At the same time, I have to tell you that we are also seriously concerned with the growing bilateral tension in atmosphere which has been evolving between India and Pakistan.

"And we are also joining others who are calling for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation" does not spin out of control, he said, adding that bigger UN member states are already in contact with both sides.

He said that the situation "might probably" be discussed in the Council. "If the situation is not de-escalating, calling for an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council is something which can come as a consequence, because it's actually the main business of Security Council." he said.

"Plus you have also Pakistan, which is one of the non-permanent members, elected together with Greece...So, as I said before, as a presidency, if such a request comes, we will process it. But we hope, really, that this situation will de-escalate, because it's two very big member states, and you know it's a lot of stakes, and let's hope that those efforts for de-escalation will be helpful. But we are prepared."