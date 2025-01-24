ETV Bharat / international

UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee Agrees On Guiding Principles, Takes Forward Commitments Made In Delhi Declaration

United Nations: The UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee has agreed on guiding principles for preventing and detecting the use of new and emerging financial technologies for terrorist purposes, taking forward commitments made by the UN body on combatting terrorism during India's tenure in the Council.

Earlier this month, the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), under the chairship of Algeria, agreed upon the ‘Algeria Guiding Principles’. Sources said this comes on the back of the Abu Dhabi Guiding Principles, a set of guidelines adopted by the UNSC CTC.

The principles address the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) for terrorist purposes agreed upon in December 2023. These are the non-binding guiding principles for member states on preventing, detecting and disrupting the use of new and emerging financial technologies for terrorist purposes.

Sources added that these guiding principles “assume significance” as they have been prepared taking forward the commitments made by the Security Council in its Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes in October 2022.

In October 2022, the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), chaired by India that year, organised a special meeting in New Delhi and Mumbai on the overarching theme of ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’.

As an outcome of the special meeting, the Committee adopted the ‘Delhi Declaration’ on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes. India, during its 2021-22 tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, had assumed the chair of the CTC in 2022.

The meeting of UNSC CTC took place on October 28 in Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, the site of the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks and in Delhi on October 29, where the Delhi Declaration was agreed upon.

Sources added that even after India exited the Council after the completion of its 2-year tenure in 2022, Delhi has been regularly following up with Counter Terrorism Committee members, especially chairs UAE and Algeria on the implementation of the Delhi Declaration commitments, in line with its commitment towards multilateralism and resolve to end the scourge of terrorism.