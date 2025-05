ETV Bharat / international

UNSC Holds Closed Consultations On Indo-Pak Tensions, Hears Calls For 'Restraint'

United Nations: Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the United Nations Security Council has held closed-door consultations where envoys called for restraint and dialogue.

The consultations, held by the 15-nation Security Council, lasted about an hour and a half on Monday afternoon but no statement was issued from the Council after the meeting.

Pakistan, currently a non-permanent member of the powerful Council, had requested for "closed consultations" on the situation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said the objectives from the closed consultations included enabling the Council members to have a discussion on the deteriorating security environment and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, and to have an exchange of views on how to address the situation, including avoiding confrontation that could have serious consequences.

Greece, President of the Council for the month of May, had scheduled the meeting for Monday afternoon. The closed-door meeting did not take place in the UNSC Chamber where Council members sit at the horse-shoe table, but in a consultation room next to the chamber.

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Khaled Mohamed Khiari of Tunisia, briefed the Council on behalf of both departments (DPPA and DPO).

Coming out of the meeting, he said there was a call for “dialogue and peaceful resolution of the conflict.” Khiari noted that the “situation is volatile”.

Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of May, Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris described the meeting as “a productive meeting, helpful”.

Sekeris said the Security Council is always helpful in such efforts, in response to questions on the Council’s role in de-escalating tensions.