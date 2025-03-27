ETV Bharat / international

University Of Houston, Delhi Technological University Launch Global Partnership

Representatives of both universities with the agreement ( uh.edu )

Houston: The University of Houston has officially joined forces with Delhi Technological University, marking the beginning of a transformative five-year partnership designed to elevate educational exchange, research collaboration, and career development for students.

The agreement, with an option for renewal in 2030, opens up exciting new opportunities for both institutions to expand their global reach.

This general agreement for cooperation was signed during the visit of Delhi Technological University (DTU) Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma, with University of Houston (UH) President Renu Khator, System Regent Durga Agrawal, DTU delegates and D C Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, present at the ceremony.

The agreement paves the way for joint research, faculty exchanges, and a variety of academic programmes, including the potential for dual and twinning degree offerings for students.

"We are excited to partner with DTU, one of India's top universities, to advance academic and research goals," said Diane Z Chase, senior vice-president for academic affairs and provost at UH.

“This collaboration will significantly enhance the educational experience for students at both universities, offering valuable opportunities for cultural exchange and international career development,” Chase added.

The partnership aims to foster deeper academic ties by encouraging the exchange of visiting scholars, collaborative research efforts, and the sharing of academic resources such as research papers and publications.

Students will also have access to paid internships and co-op programmes through the host university, gaining hands-on experience in industries across both nations.

"This partnership will not only expand opportunities for our master's students but also inspire many to pursue PhD programmes. It's an exciting time for students to benefit from an international academic network that spans continents," said Pradeep Sharma, Dean, Cullen College of Engineering, UH.

The new collaboration is part of UH's ongoing commitment to strengthening educational ties with India, a country that continues to be one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly growing economies.