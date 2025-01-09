ETV Bharat / international

At Least 5 Dead As Fires Engulf Los Angeles; Biden Cancels Italy Trip, Evacuation Order Imposed On Hollywood

The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday, ( AP )

Los Angeles: At least five people have been killed in wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles, officials said Wednesday, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes -- including in Hollywood.

Up to 1,500 buildings have burnt in fires that have broken out around America's second-biggest city, forcing over 100,000 people from their homes.

Hurricane-force winds whipped up fireballs that leapt from house to house in the upmarket Pacific Palisades area, incinerating a swathe of California's most desirable real estate favoured by Hollywood celebrities.

On Wednesday evening, a new fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills, just a few hundred meters (yards) from the storied Hollywood Boulevard, sparking an evacuation order for the world's entertainment capital.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said his crews were overwhelmed by the scale and speed of the unfolding disasters.

"We're doing the very best we can. But no, we don't have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this," he said.

The fire raging in Pacific Palisades had consumed around 16,000 acres (6,500 hectares) as of Wednesday afternoon, taking 1,000 homes and businesses with it.

A separate 10,600-acre (4,300-hectare) fire was burning around Altadena, north of the city, where flames tore through suburban streets.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said five people were known to have perished, with more deaths feared.

"Remember, this is still a very fluid situation, there's zero containment on this fire. I'm really praying we don't find more, but I don't think that's going to be the case," he said.

William Gonzales got out alive, but his Altadena home was gone.

"We have lost practically everything; the flames have consumed all our dreams," he told AFP.

Hydrants run dry

Pasadena fire chief Chad Augustin said up to 500 buildings had been lost to the flames.

He hailed the bravery of first responders. "Our death count today would be significantly higher without their heroic actions," Augustin told reporters.

Vicious gusts pushed the flames, whipping red-hot embers hundreds of yards (meters) and sparking new spot fires faster than firefighters could quell them.

Late Wednesday, a fire began in Runyon Canyon in the heart of Hollywood, close to historic sites like the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the Walk of Fame and the El Capitan Theatre, as well as the AFP bureau.

An evacuation order was put in place for a number of streets, all the way down to Hollywood Boulevard, as firefighters took to the skies to dump water on the blaze.

"There is no time to delay," Margaret Stewart of LAFD said.