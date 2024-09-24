ETV Bharat / international

UN's Pioneering Attempt To Transform Global Governance: Opening Doors For Untapped Possibilities

A leader speaks during "Summit of the Future" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York ( AP )

New Delhi: World leaders at the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Future on Sunday adopted an innovative pact aimed at adapting international cooperation to address the realities of today and the challenges of tomorrow.

The pact includes a 'global digital compact' and a declaration on 'future generations' to help the dreamers of tomorrow achieve heightened success through sustainable development, climate change, and digital cooperation.

At the summit, the secretary-general of the General Assembly said, “We cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents.”

The agreement of the pact ensures a strong statement of countries’ commitment to the UN, the international system and international law. The promises of the leaders draw on the energy and expertise of governments, civil society and other key partners.

The Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations is an attempt to explore newer avenues for untapped possibilities, said the Secretary-General at the summit.

As per the President of the General Assembly, the pact would “lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order – for all peoples and nations.”