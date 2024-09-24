UN's Pioneering Attempt To Transform Global Governance: Opening Doors For Untapped Possibilities

New Delhi: World leaders at the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Future on Sunday adopted an innovative pact aimed at adapting international cooperation to address the realities of today and the challenges of tomorrow.
The pact includes a 'global digital compact' and a declaration on 'future generations' to help the dreamers of tomorrow achieve heightened success through sustainable development, climate change, and digital cooperation.
At the summit, the secretary-general of the General Assembly said, “We cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents.”
The agreement of the pact ensures a strong statement of countries’ commitment to the UN, the international system and international law. The promises of the leaders draw on the energy and expertise of governments, civil society and other key partners.
The Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations is an attempt to explore newer avenues for untapped possibilities, said the Secretary-General at the summit.
As per the President of the General Assembly, the pact would “lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order – for all peoples and nations.”
NEWS: The Pact for the Future has been adopted by member countries by consensus at UN Headquarters in New York.
The adoption will help pave the way for greater international cooperation for #OurCommonFuture. pic.twitter.com/JnennVi2Jb
The pact covers a broad range of global social concerns including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance. Key deliverables in the Pact include are as follows:
Peace and Security:
- The first multilateral recommitment to nuclear disarmament in more than a decade, with a clear commitment to the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons; the Security Council will be reformed in a way that is the most progressive and tangible since the 1960s. Plans to improve the effectiveness and representativeness of the Council include making up for Africa's historical underrepresentation.
Regarding climate change, sustainable development, and development funding:
- The Sustainable Development Goals' implementation will be accelerated by the Pact as a whole.
- The most comprehensive UN agreement to date regarding the need for reforming the global financial architecture to better serve and represent developing nations, including granting them more influence over decision-making at international financial institutions
Regarding digital cooperation:
- The first all-encompassing global framework for digital cooperation and AI governance is the Global Digital Compact, which is appended to the Pact.
- The fundamental tenet of the Compact is the dedication to develop, employ, and regulate technology for the common good.
Youth & Upcoming Generations:
- The first-ever declaration on future generations, which outlines specific actions we can take to ensure they are considered in our decision-making process. One such action may be the appointment of a future envoy.
- Dedication to provide youth with greater meaningful chances to influence the choices that affect their life, particularly those made on a global scale.
Gender and Human Rights:
- A stronger focus on women's empowerment, gender equality, and human rights.
- An unequivocal plea for the necessity of safeguarding human rights advocates.
- A strong message about the significance of involving other parties in global governance, such as the corporate sector, civil society, and local and regional governments.
More About Summit: Over 4,000 people attended the summit, including observers, IGOs, UN System members, heads of state and government, members of civil society, and non-governmental organisations. Before the official Summit, on September 20–21, almost 7,000 people from various walks of life attended the Action Days, which were part of a larger initiative to boost the participation of diverse actors. All parties involved made firm promises to take action during the Action Days. Pledges of USD 1.05 billion to advance digital inclusion.
