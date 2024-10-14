ETV Bharat / international

Explained: UNIFIL Controversy And India’s Changed Stance Over Israel Action In Lebanon

New Delhi: India has raised serious concerns over the recent action by Israel in Lebanon where the Jewish country is at war with Hezbollah.

The “displeasure” reflected New Delhi’s strong position and a shift from its earlier stance over the issue, especially when Israel started full-blown strikes in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. The change is expected to impact India's historical ties with Israel.

UNIFIL Controversy

India’s change of direction comes after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) faced a hostile situation in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces to leave southern Lebanon, which the UNIFIL opposed, saying it will remain in place. Netanyahu claimed that Hezbollah is using the peacemakers as "human shields.".

Why Is India Concerned?

Some days ago, India extended full support to a joint statement issued by the UNIFIL member countries and condemned Israel Defence Forces (IDF) action in Lebanon, which injured some UN peacekeepers.

"We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line (the border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel). We continue to monitor the situation closely," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures are taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate," it added.

Following this, India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York also reacted to the attack, saying that the safety and security of peacekeepers are of utmost importance.