Explained: UNIFIL Controversy And India’s Changed Stance Over Israel Action In Lebanon

New Delhi: India has raised serious concerns over the recent action by Israel in Lebanon where the Jewish country is at war with Hezbollah.
The “displeasure” reflected New Delhi’s strong position and a shift from its earlier stance over the issue, especially when Israel started full-blown strikes in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas. The change is expected to impact India's historical ties with Israel.
UNIFIL Controversy
India’s change of direction comes after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) faced a hostile situation in Lebanon.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces to leave southern Lebanon, which the UNIFIL opposed, saying it will remain in place. Netanyahu claimed that Hezbollah is using the peacemakers as "human shields.".
Why Is India Concerned?
Some days ago, India extended full support to a joint statement issued by the UNIFIL member countries and condemned Israel Defence Forces (IDF) action in Lebanon, which injured some UN peacekeepers.
"We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line (the border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel). We continue to monitor the situation closely," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures are taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate," it added.
Following this, India's Permanent Mission to the UN in New York also reacted to the attack, saying that the safety and security of peacekeepers are of utmost importance.
UNIFIL’s Joint Statement
To recall, the joint statement was co-signed by 34 countries, including India, which reacted sharply to the attacks on UNIFIL personnel and demanded an immediate probe. It also urged both Israel and Hezbollah to respect UNIFIL's presence.
"We consider UNIFIL's role as particularly crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region. We therefore strongly condemn recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers. Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated," the joint statement read, as posted on X by Poland's mission to the UN on Saturday.
"As the countries contributors to UNIFIL, we reaffirm our full support for UNIFIL's mission and activities, whose principal aim is to bring stabilisation and lasting peace in South Lebanon as well as in the Middle East (West Asia), in line with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," it adds.
India is one of the largest contributors to the troop strength of UNIFIL, as at least 903 personnel are currently deployed with the mission from India.
Israel's Response
Meanwhile, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, defended the IDF for its latest actions in Lebanon. He stated that Hezbollah was repeatedly targeting Israel using UNIFIL posts, indicating that the peacekeepers are used as "shields.”.
"Lebanese Hezbollah is firing at Israel in proximity to UNIFIL outposts, criminally using them as a shield," he said in a post on X.
"Israel will continue to take measures to safeguard UN forces and coordinate with all responsible stakeholders necessary steps to keep their safety," he adds.
More About UNIFIL
UNIFIL was established by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 1978 after Israel invaded Lebanon. Its initial role was to ensure Israeli withdrawal from the country, restore international peace, and assist the local government in establishing its administration.
However, the UNSC broadened UNIFIL's mandate after the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, including surveillance amid hostilities.
