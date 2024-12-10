UNICEF Day 2024 Aims To Protect Rights Of Every Child, Everywhere

Hyderabad: The United Nations Children’s Fund is a charity organization that works under the United Nations (UN). Its goal is to “protect the rights of every child, everywhere." UNICEF Day is celebrated annually on December 11th to honour the founding of one of the largest charity organizations in the world.
What is UNICEF & History Behind The Day:
UNICEF is well-known around the world and has many celebrity supporters, along with a team of over 13,000 staff members. It was created on December 11, 1946, as the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund to help children affected by World War II. In the 1950s, UNICEF broadened its focus to also help meet the long-term needs of children and women in developing countries. In 1953, UNICEF changed its name to United Nations Children’s Fund, but it still goes by its original name, UNICEF.
UNICEF's Funding & Global Reach:
Since it started 78 years ago, UNICEF has worked in 192 countries and regions worldwide. It focuses on helping children in war zones and poor areas by improving health with vaccinations, supporting education, providing emergency help, preventing child abuse, and promoting mothers' health.
UNICEF gets its funds from governments and private donations. It is the largest supplier of vaccines in the world. In 2022, UNICEF raised $7.4 billion in goods and services for children in 162 countries.
Achievements Of UNICEF:
UNICEF persisted in employing children and youth. It employs almost 17,000 personnel across over 190 countries and regions. In 2019, marking the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, UNICEF and its partners collaborated closely with children and youth to tackle the barriers preventing countless children from achieving their maximum potential.
By the conclusion of 2019, the midpoint of UNICEF's 2018–2021 Strategic Plan, 74 per cent of the established targets had been met. In 2019, UNICEF reached 307 million children under 5 with services aimed at preventing malnutrition and 17 million out-of-school children with educational support.
4 million children and youth gaining skills; 18.3 million individuals accessing safe drinking water; million with essential sanitation services; and humanitarian support in 281 crises across 96 nations. Partners play a vital role in UNICEF's efforts.
UNICEF has consistently played a significant role in supporting humanitarian efforts globally. In 2018, it helped deliver 27 million infants, vaccinated around 65.5 million kids with pentavalent vaccines, educated 12 million children, treated four million kids suffering from severe acute malnutrition, and responded to 285 humanitarian crises across 90 nations.
In 2019, UNICEF’s 137 government collaborators, together with intergovernmental bodies and inter-organizational agreements, provided US$4.7 billion.
Collaborations with the private sector remained increasingly important, providing US$1.5 billion. Traditional resources proved essential once more during emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some Amazing Facts About UNICEF Day:
- UNICEF was born in 1946 to aid war-affected children.
- It now saves more children's lives than any other humanitarian group.
- Over 90 million lives have been saved since 1990 by UNICEF.
- Its impact includes vaccinating nearly 40% of the world's children.
- UNICEF is ranked among the best charities for its financial accountability.
- UNICEF provides vital resources like therapeutic food and mosquito nets.
- UNICEF also addresses issues like child trafficking and violence.
- Child-centric activities engage the younger generation in advocating for change.
- UNICEF Day for Change focuses on education and health empowerment.
- Online auctions and fundraising challenges further support UNICEF.