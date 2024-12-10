ETV Bharat / international

UNICEF Day 2024 Aims To Protect Rights Of Every Child, Everywhere

Hyderabad: The United Nations Children’s Fund is a charity organization that works under the United Nations (UN). Its goal is to “protect the rights of every child, everywhere." UNICEF Day is celebrated annually on December 11th to honour the founding of one of the largest charity organizations in the world.

What is UNICEF & History Behind The Day:

UNICEF is well-known around the world and has many celebrity supporters, along with a team of over 13,000 staff members. It was created on December 11, 1946, as the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund to help children affected by World War II. In the 1950s, UNICEF broadened its focus to also help meet the long-term needs of children and women in developing countries. In 1953, UNICEF changed its name to United Nations Children’s Fund, but it still goes by its original name, UNICEF.

UNICEF's Funding & Global Reach:

Since it started 78 years ago, UNICEF has worked in 192 countries and regions worldwide. It focuses on helping children in war zones and poor areas by improving health with vaccinations, supporting education, providing emergency help, preventing child abuse, and promoting mothers' health.

UNICEF gets its funds from governments and private donations. It is the largest supplier of vaccines in the world. In 2022, UNICEF raised $7.4 billion in goods and services for children in 162 countries.

Achievements Of UNICEF: