UNESCO Nominates Egyptian As Its New Director Following US Withdrawal

Egypt's Khaled El Enany, right, flanked by President of executive board Vera El Khoury Lacoeuilhe speaks to the press after being elected Secretary-General by UNESCO executive board members, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. ( AP )

Paris: UNESCO is slated to have its first director from the Arab world after an Egyptian former tourism and antiquities minister, Khaled el-Anani, was nominated by the agency's executive board Monday.

If confirmed by UNESCO’s general assembly next month, el-Anani will inherit an agency reeling from the Trump administration’s recent decision to pull the United States out, portending a budget shortfall at the agency best known for its World Heritage sites around the globe.

El-Anani was seen as the front-runner for the position of director-general and won a vote Monday against his only challenger, Firmin Edouard Matoko, an economist from Republic of Congo who promoted schooling in refugee camps.

The decision by the board, which represents 58 of the agency’s 194 member states, is expected to be finalized at a meeting of UNESCO’s general assembly in Uzbekistan next month.

Noble ambitions and persistent problems

In addition to choosing and protecting World Heritage sites and traditions, the Paris-based U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization works to ensure education for girls, promotes Holocaust awareness and funds scientific research in developing countries, among other activities. Outgoing UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay notably led a high-profile effort to rebuild the ancient Iraqi city of Mosul after it was devastated under the Islamic State group.

UNESCO has also long been plagued by accusations of mismanagement and waste. Trump argues that the agency, which voted in 2011 to admit Palestine as a member, is too politicized and anti-Israel. U.S. supporters of UNESCO, meanwhile, say withdrawing Washington’s support allows China to play an outsized role in the world body.

Meanwhile, the vote comes at a time when the whole 80-year-old U.N. system is facing financial challenges and deepening divisions over the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Nominee will be UNESCO’s first Arab leader