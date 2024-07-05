ETV Bharat / international

Undetonated WW-II Bomb Found in Bengal's Jhargram Successfully Defused

By PTI

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government machinery, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, successfully defused an undetonated bomb that was found at Bhulanpur in West Bengal's Jhargram district. In a post on X, CM Mamata said the bomb was safely and successfully defused.

Kolkata (West Bengal) : An unexploded World War-II bomb was discovered in an open field in Jhargram district and successfully defused, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday.

Sharing an image of the operation on X, the Chief Minister said the state government machinery, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, successfully defused the bomb while ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

"Yesterday, we were alerted about an unexploded WW-II bomb found in an open field at Bhulanpur village in Jhargram district. The state government, including the police and the IAF, immediately took action. Residents of nearby areas were moved to a safe and secure place before conducting the operation," she said.

"Subsequently, the bomb was safely and successfully defused. I thank everyone involved for the good work done," she added.

