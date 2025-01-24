ETV Bharat / international

UN Suspends All Trips Into Houthi-held Areas Of Yemen Over Staffers Being Detained

Dubai: The United Nations on Friday suspended all travel into areas held by Yemen's Houthi rebels after more of their staff were detained by the rebels.

The Houthis have already detained U.N. staffers, as well as individuals associated with the once-open U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, and aid groups.

"Yesterday, the de facto authorities in Sanaa detained additional U.N. personnel working in areas under their control," the U.N. statement read. "To ensure the security and safety of all its staff, the United Nations has suspended all official movements into and within areas under the de facto authorities' control."

Before Friday, the U.N. had a total of 16 Yemeni staff in Houthi detention. Staffers were trying to get a headcount across the U.N. agencies working in the country and had halted their work, which provides food, medicine and other aid to the impoverished nation.

In June, the U.N. acknowledged that 11 Yemeni employees were detained by the Houthis under unclear circumstances as the rebels increasingly cracked down on areas under their control. Several dozen others from aid agencies and other organizations are also held.

The U.N. added that it was "actively engaging with senior representatives" of the Houthis, who have held Yemen's capital since 2014. The Iranian-backed rebels have been at war with a Saudi-led coalition battling on behalf of the country's exiled government since 2015.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the U.N.'s decision, which came as they have otherwise been trying to de-escalate their attacks on shipping and Israel after a ceasefire was reached in the Israel-Hamas war.