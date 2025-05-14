Hope Parties Will Use Deal For Outstanding Issues: Un Spokesperson On India, Pak Understanding

United Nations: With India and Pakistan having reached an understanding to end hostilities, “we're in a better place,” a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said and hoped the countries would use it to deal with their “outstanding issues”. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

“The ceasefire is holding. I think we have seen we're in a better place than we were before. We hope that the ceasefire will continue to hold, and we hope that the parties will use this to deal with a lot of the outstanding issues between them,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing Tuesday.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

After announcing the understanding, Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached the understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.

Guterres had earlier welcomed the “ceasefire” agreement between India and Pakistan, describing it as a “positive step” toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions. Guterres said he hopes “the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries,” Dujarric had said in a statement on Saturday.

The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region, it had said. Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a post on X that “New York City is home to vibrant Indian and Pakistani communities, whose ties to their homelands run deep. The recent ceasefire brings hope to many New Yorkers, and we stand with all those who long for lasting peace.”