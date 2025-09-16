ETV Bharat / international

UN Slams Israel's Qatar Attack As Assault On 'Regional Peace And Stability'

Smoke rises from an explosion, after an Israeli strike, in Doha, Qatar ( AP )

Geneva, Switzerland: The United Nations rights chief warned on Tuesday that Israel's airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar last week threatened regional peace and stability and urged "accountability for unlawful killings".

"Israel's strike on negotiators in Doha on September 9 was a shocking breach of international law," Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council.

Israel targeted Hamas leaders last week in strikes on the Qatari capital, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer. The attack drew widespread international condemnation, including from Gulf monarchies allied with the United States, Israel's main backer.

Opening an urgent debate on the strike before the council, Turk described it as "an assault on regional peace and stability, and a blow against the integrity of mediation and negotiating processes around the world".

"As such, I condemn it and call on this Council and all governments to do the same."

The council announced on Monday that it would convene the 10th urgent debate since its creation in 2006 following two official requests from member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.